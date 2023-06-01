Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,067 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Stock Down 3.0 %

SNA stock opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

