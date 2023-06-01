Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 57,580 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Textron by 2,478.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,249,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Textron by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 397,556 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 367,723 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Textron Profile



Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

