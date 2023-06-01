Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 72,147 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 308.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,147 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

