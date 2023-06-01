Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in F5 were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,454,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp cut their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.58 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.