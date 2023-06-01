Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 17,628 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,780 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,154 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

Best Buy stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

