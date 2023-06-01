Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,785 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $173.88 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.82.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $1,528,274. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

