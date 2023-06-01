Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,012 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Aflac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Aflac by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 153,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

