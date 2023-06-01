Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 65,598 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,598 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,218,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after purchasing an additional 192,028 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group



CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

