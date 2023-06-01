Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 78,200 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 161,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vector Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,960,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

Vector Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Vector Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.