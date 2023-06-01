Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 97,135 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,135 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.31% of Extreme Networks worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks Company Profile

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.