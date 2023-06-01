Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $204.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.29.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

