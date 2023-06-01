Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

TLTZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.