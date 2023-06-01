TESSCO Technologies Incorporated to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TESSCO Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

TESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,402 shares of company stock worth $464,506. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

