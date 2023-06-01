Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 397,556 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Textron by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:TXT opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

