The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

Brink’s Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

