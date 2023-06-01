The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.