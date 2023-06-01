Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $163.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.