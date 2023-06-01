UBS Group Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.76.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after purchasing an additional 412,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
