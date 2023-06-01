UBS Group Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $75.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

