UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 865,136 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of UDR by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

UDR Increases Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

