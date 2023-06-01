Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $409.83 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.73 and a 200-day moving average of $498.73. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

