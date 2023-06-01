Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,668 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.07% of Under Armour worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,024,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 742,314 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.