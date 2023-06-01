Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Marc Whitten Sells 4,049 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,633 shares in the company, valued at $18,679,843.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unity Software Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE U opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Unity Software

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

