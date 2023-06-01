Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Marc Whitten Sells 4,049 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,633 shares in the company, valued at $18,679,843.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Unity Software Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE U opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
