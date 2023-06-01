Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.87.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average is $172.98.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

