VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.32 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

