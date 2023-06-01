Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,396,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

