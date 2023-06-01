VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VMware by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $137.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

