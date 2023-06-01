Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.42

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.42 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.75 ($0.96), with a volume of 107573475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.47 ($0.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

About Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

