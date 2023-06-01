Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.42

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.42 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.75 ($0.96), with a volume of 107573475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.47 ($0.98).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
