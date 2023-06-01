Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68.90 ($0.85), with a volume of 5507157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.84).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a market cap of £162.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.00 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £39,390 ($48,677.71). 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
