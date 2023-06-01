Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.17). The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

