Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,476,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $175,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Welltower Stock Up 2.0 %

WELL stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

