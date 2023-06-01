Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 360.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,409 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

