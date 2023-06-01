Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $129.29 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.