William Blair Comments on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

Shares of BURL opened at $150.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.23. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $92,775,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,250 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

