Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Yum China worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.2 %

YUMC stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

