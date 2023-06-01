Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $36.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $36.16. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELV. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health stock opened at $447.78 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.