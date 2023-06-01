Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 5.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 191,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 656,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.