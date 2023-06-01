Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

