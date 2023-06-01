Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,422,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.27. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

