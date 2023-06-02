10,999 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

