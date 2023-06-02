1,545 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dover Trading Up 1.3 %
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.
About Dover
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
