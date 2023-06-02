1,545 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.