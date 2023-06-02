1,886 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.6 %
AVB opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities
In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.16.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Further Reading
