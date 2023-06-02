2,748 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Creative Planning increased its position in M&T Bank by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 306,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
NYSE MTB opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
