2,759 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

