5,976 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,209 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
