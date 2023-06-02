5,977 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 717,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 92,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 92,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $37.18 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

