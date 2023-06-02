7,356 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

