8,101 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.