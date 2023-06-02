Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.88 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

