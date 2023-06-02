Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.88 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.