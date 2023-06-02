Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.88 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

NYSE AAP opened at $68.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

